Ready, set, shadow spar: Karate makes return to Whitsundays

Eighth Kyu karate students Kade Harrison, 9, from Cannonvale Dojo and Jake Johns, 8, from Proserpine Dojo sparring in preparation for the weekend's tournament.

THEY might not be allowed to spar yet, but Whitsunday martial art enthusiasts will this week be one of the first sports to return and train together.

From tomorrow, Proserpine Kyokushin Shihan Wayne Hinschen will offer his students a chance to train karate in person once again.

With coronavirus restrictions eased over the weekend, Hinschen said he would now be able to offer outdoor bootcamps of up to 10 people, a move that he welcomed with open arms after two months of online training.

“Online training is a great way to remain in contact with your students and keep their fitness up, but it will never replace the face-to-face aspect of training,” he said.

“It was another type of learning and it had its limitations, so I couldn’t be more excited to be back.”

Hinschen said there were many aspects of training that wouldn’t be allowed under the first step of eased restrictions such as pad training, contact sparring and close-contact training.

However, there were many fundamental techniques he could still teach at the bootcamps.

“Fortunately I have a lot of very good teachers who will help me if more than 10 turn up,” he said.

“We can separate the groups away from each other to maintain social distancing and increase fitness, shadow spar, run through techniques and work on strengthening and stretching.

“There’s a lot we still can’t do, but there’s heaps we can and it’s positive for everyone to be able to be back together in one shape or another.”

Hinschen said the return to training would be well-received by those training for the world-championships to be held in Yokohama, Japan in 2021 after this years championships were delayed.

“All we can do is hope by about April or May next year everything is looking a bit more normal,” he said.

“In the meantime I know it will be difficult for people to get tournament ready. That’s why being able to come back and train again is amazing.”

Hinschen said the boot camps would be available to anyone, even those not a part of his dojo, and a spot can be booked by phoning him on 0407 139 083.