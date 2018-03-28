Ready to Explore the Great Barrier Reef

Explore Group all rounder Rhys Bradford at the New shop in Airlie Beach.

AIRLIE Beach's main drag has welcomed a new business.

Explore group has opened the doors of its interactive shop to adventure seekers.

The group's new boat was officially launched last week and is ready to take trippers to the reef.

Explore's team of five marine biologists are working hard to collate an interactive educational program that will be available to the public for free to inform them of the reef.

Tamera Francis

General manager David Rose said that in the near future, the business hoped to acquire a three metre pool to be able to provide dive accreditations.

"We plan to offer five star Padi rated scuba courses and products in the near future,” Mr Rose said.

Explore group's passion for the reef and education is literally written on the walls of the new interactive hub - allowing patrons to buy snorkel equipment and dive deeper into the reef.

"With the marine biologists we will build a resource that equips people with general knowledge about the locations the tours visit.”

"The program will educate people about the reef and how they can be environmentally aware; as they visit this beautiful part of the world,” he said.

Tamera Francis

Bookings can now be made in-store or online for the group's inner and outer Great Barrier Reef tours.

The Explore group will be operating tours throughout the Easter holidays and Mr Rose said it would be only closed on Christmas Day.