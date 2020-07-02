READY TO RACE: Big plans for Whitsunday adrenaline junkies

Ryder Kehres (11), Bryn Kehres (8) and Kai Torti (3) are excited for the Proserpine BMX track to reopen.

ADRENALINE junkies will soon be flying high over Les Stagg Oval as the Proserpine BMX club prepare its new course.

The track rebuild is the first in 15 years and will include a series of new jumps and challenges for riders of all ages.

The project has been funded by the club with extra support from the community through donated equipment and soil.

Proserpine BMX club secretary Vanessa Torti said the course would hopefully be finished by July 12 and she encouraged riders, both new and old, to give the new track a spin.

“Proserpine BMX is having a track rebuild just to give the riders a variety of new jumps,” she said.

“It will give the older riders some variation for some upcoming events.”

The club is made up of 90 members and has had several claims to fame over the years with national and international titles.

At the 2019 Queensland Championships, 11 riders represented the club and nine brought home plates for finishing in the top eight riders.

However, Ms Torti reassured riders that rookies could also take to the course.

“It’s such a family sport, the little two-year-olds compete but then there’s also something for the 15 and 16-years-olds and the adults,” she said.

“That’s my favourite thing about BMX, everyone can do it if they want to.

“Especially after COVID, it’s something different to come to and something new to try.

“It’s a sport that’s obviously outside so with the regulations it does it make it a bit easier.”

The new and improved track will also set the club up to host more competitions, bringing in riders from across North Queensland.

While Ms Torti admitted she would not be attempting a run on the new course, she looked forward to cheering on children and encouraged others to try it out.

The BMX club train on Monday nights and compete on Friday nights.

More information can be found on the Facebook page.