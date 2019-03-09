Ready to rock the night away

NIGHT OUT: Bob Fenney, Betty Nicolle and Lu Rogan hold Margo Stanley. The group is all set for the Rock and Roll 60s Party Night at Airlie Beach Bowls Club on March 30.

EVERYONE is being encouraged to pull on their best 1960's gear for a night out in Airlie Beach later this month.

The Rock and Roll 60s Party Night is being held as a fundraiser for the Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

Band The Cadillacs will provide the entertainment, playing plenty of songs from that era.

Bowls club house director and organiser of the night Betty Nicolle said the club had been finding it hard to find sponsors for it twice yearly bowls carnivals and the night was a way of fundraising for the June event.

"A lot of different sporting clubs are fighting for sponsorship money,” she said.

"We want to be pro-active in raising money ourselves.”

Ms Nicolle said the carnivals were a way of attracting other bowlers to the area, which in turn had a flow-on effect as they also spent money in town while they were here.

It will be the first time the club has held a rock and roll night and Ms Nicolle is hoping it gets support from throughout the community, not just the bowlers at the club.

She said the idea came after some brainstorming about events that weren't available in town.

The night is aimed at people aged in their 40s, 50s and 60s.

"There's not a lot in town for them (people in this age group),” Ms Nicolle said.

"They (people that age) like to dance, so we thought why not make a dance night.”

Ms Nicolle is hoping plenty of people in the community will go and support the night.

"We hope people will reminisce and dress in rock and roll or '60's clothes,” she said.

The Rock and Roll 60s Party Night will be held at Airlie Beach Bowls Club on March 30.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the music starting at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 and include a fingerfood supper.

They can be purchased at the club, or by phoning the club on 4946 7656 or Ms Nicolle in 0488 938 414.