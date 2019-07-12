Ready to start their engines

GOING FOR GOLD: Flametree's Bruce and Gail Absolon will compete in the Gold Rush Hill Sprint at Mt Morgan tomorrow.

A FLAMETREE couple will test their skills in the Gold Rush Hill Sprint this weekend.

Bruce and Gail Absolon are no strangers to car racing however this weekend they will race at Mt Morgan, near Rockhampton, for the first time.

Bruce will be behind the wheel of their Posche 911 Turbo 5 as he pits his skills in the 2km climb up the range at Mt Morgan.

Gail, who often acts as navigator, will be running the pits this time as no navigation is needed.

The Absolons are seeded number five out of the 101 entrants in the race and will be among the first to start the climb.

They will compete in the four-wheel drive over 350,000cc class, which is for the faster cars in the event.

"The car's extremely powerful,” Bruce said.

With the event being held over two days, they are expecting to get several goes at the climb.

"I imagine there will be quite a lot of runs up and down the mountain,” Gail said.

"The more runs you have, the better you get, because you know the road.”

The couple are hoping to finish high in the placings.

"We'll hopefully have a top-five finish,” Bruce said.