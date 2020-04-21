Real estate firm recognised for customer service

A WHITSUNDAYS real estate firm has been recognised for its customer service.

Following a massive year of teamwork and dedication, the Ray White Whitsunday office has become one of only a few Elite level real estate teams in the country.

Principal Mark Beale said he was tremendously proud of his team for achieving such a significant milestone.

“I’m very proud to achieve this because with any regional office in Queensland, especially in the current environment, it’s not always as easy to sell real estate compared to capital cities,” Mr Beale said.

“I want to thank my team for their hard work, they work many hours including on public holidays and weekends to put amazing deals together. My property management and administration teams need to be acknowledged as well.”

To qualify for Elite level status, an office must demonstrate a high level of customer service and market share, which Mr Beale said the Whitsunday team had more than achieved.

“Our customer surveys are one of the highest in the Ray White network and that says to me that my entire team, from administration to sales and property management, are doing their best,” he said.

“They give outstanding service to every single customer and that reflects in things like referrals and repeat clients.

“The market share in our core area is also one of the largest in the company and this also goes to show that our team gives exceptional service wherever they can.”

Ray White Queensland CEO Tony Warland said the Whitsunday office’s Elite status illustrates the energy within the leading network.

“It fills me with immense pride to see our top performing offices recognised within the group and this distinction can be put down to the hard work and dedication shown time and again by the Ray White Whitsunday office,” Mr Warland said.

“So many of our offices are achieving and exceeding outstanding milestones leading to some exciting results for our group overall.”

While the market is facing uncertain times ahead, Mr Beale said his team was well prepared for the changing face of the real estate industry, and being in a regional area they were no strangers to having a strong virtual offering.

“We are mostly doing virtual inspections and are ensuring that we have videos of each property or using Facebook Live with the buyers,” he said.

“This is something my agents do a lot with people living down south who are often interested in property up here and it just shows that if you have good marketing then the buyers will always be there.”