Real estate team moves back home

The team at PRDnationwide Whitsunday returned to their Cannonvale Business Centre office last week.

AFTER months of major renovations, staff at PRDnationwide Whitsundays are celebrating a return to their updated, refurbished office.

PRDnationwide Whitsunday principal Christie Leet said the devastation from Cyclone Debbie had been extensive, with computers, desks, carpets and walls all destroyed.

"We were flooded out and we needed a complete office rebuild,” he said.

"(But) now we've got a beautiful, brand new office space and it's as good as it was in 2006 when we moved in.”

Mr Leet said when he first investigated, all ground-floor tenancies in his office building had been flooded and the water in his office was about 15cm high.

PRDnationwide Whitsundays manages around 550 residential properties and 100 holiday bookings which, at the time of the cyclone, each had about 20-30 bookings confirmed.

Mr Leet said he was impressed with the dedication of his 30 staff, who turned up the day after the cyclone, working from the pavement outside the ruined office, charging mobile phones in their cars, and informing clients of necessary cancellations.

Over past three months, the business relocated to a smaller office.

Mr Leet said his staff had coped well and had also been very empathetic to their many customers and tenants who were severely affected during and after the cyclone.

"There's still some residential and commercial properties that will be out of action until Christmas as they need roofing fixed and full structural rebuilds,” he said.

Mr Leet said the team had "a major function” before moving back in to the office "to let our hair down and say good-bye to trying times”.