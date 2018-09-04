Menu
VIDEO footage of a swordfish being caught at Pumicestone Passage in Caloundra has sparked debate online to whether it's fake.
News

Real or fake? Swordfish caught at Pumicestone Passage

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

The video, posted by Bradley Stevens, has gained almost 50,000 views, hundreds of comments and shares since going online late yesterday.

It shows a two-metre swordfish being caught and brought into the shoreline.

Mr Stevens said it took an hour and a half to reel in - but as it came close to the shore it took off and snapped the line.

"Caught my second ever Billfish today," he posted.

"Swordfish off the bank in the Pumicestone Passage, Caloundra. Now that must be a first."

However not everyone is convinced by the video.

Trent Bazley commented "Can't believe how many ppl (people) think this is legit."

Wade Beasley said "Haha you've fooled a lot of people."

Jon Mans "Swordfish, lol not around these parts in shallow water sail fish by the looks or a little stripy?"

What do you think? Real or fake?

Have you seen a swordfish that close to the shoreline? Let us know in the comments.

