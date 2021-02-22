Real reason for Kanye and Kim’s split

From bizarre pro-Trump rants to an infamous war of words with Taylor Swift, Kanye West has been no stranger to controversy.

With confirmation that his wife Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce, West's scandals have been playing out in the public glare long before - and also, during - their six-year marriage.

When the couple dubbed "Kimye" tied the knot in 2014 - the bride dressed in custom Givenchy - many thought the union would be one Hollywood romance that would last.

Yesterday, after much speculation, TMZ confirmed Kardashian had filed for divorce and that the split was "amicable as a divorce can be," and Kardashian has agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The former couple, who are worth a combined $2.7 billion, are said to be "far along" into negotiations for a settlement agreement over their $118 million property portfolio.

"It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out," a source told E! of where Kardashian stands on the matter. "They haven't spent time together as a married couple in months."

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately," the source added. "Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

And while Kimye is no more, these are some of West's most scandalous moments - spanning his former in-laws, the Kardashian Jenners, a president and Taylor Swift.

POLITICAL SCANDALS

Even before his presidential run and anti-Kardashian Twitter rant, West's political views - notably, his support for now-former US President Donald Trump - made headlines.

In 2018, West wore a "Make America Great Again" cap - AKA Trump campaign merchandise - on SNL, going on an unscripted, pro-Trump rant when the cameras stopped rolling ("the entire studio fell dead quiet", Variety reported). West is quoted as saying: "There's so many times I talk to like a white person about this and they say, 'How could you like Trump? He's racist.' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would've moved out of America a long time ago."

Prior to this, West had performed his song I Love It dressed as Perrier bottled water that prompted a string of memes mocking his outfit.

In 2015, West defended convicted sex offender Bill Cosby in his song, Facts, rapping: "Do anybody feel bad for Bill Cosby? / Did he forget the names just like Steve Harvey?"

Perhaps his most famousfeud of all - with Taylor Swift - began when West interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs (his rant included the much-quoted line, "I'mma let you finish …").

West and Swift appeared to bury the hatchet at the 2015 Grammys, posing together with Kardashian. However, by 2016, there was more bad blood, this time over this lyrics in his song, Famous: "For all my Southside n***** that now me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous".

Cue a back and forth played out on social media over whether Swift was aware of it prior to its release. West had claimed he consulted Swift about the use of the word "b*tch", which Swift denied. There was further scandal when the Famous video depicted a wax figure of Swift - and other celebrities, like Trump and Anna Wintour - naked and in bed with each other.

Kardashian leaked videos on Snapchat of Swift and West talking about the song. "She totally approved that," Kardashian told GQ in 2016. "She totally knew that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

The long-running spat was reignited yet again in March of this year when #KanyeWestIsOverParty trended on Twitter. Footage emerged of West, at the time, telling Swift the Famous line was: "To all my Southside n---as that know me best, I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex" - a contrast to what was actually in the final version of Famous.

'DID I FIGHT ABOUT IT?'

Kim Kardashian has also been involved in a string of Kanye's scandals, from defending his behaviour to arguing over her "sexy" Met Gala outfit, and even a three-way feud with Drake.

The Canadian rapper's song In My Feelings featured the line "Kiki, do you love me?" which some suggested was a reference to Kardashian (her nickname is "Kiki"). Kardashian bluntly denied rumours of a Drake affair: "Never happened. End of story".

In 2018, Kardashian revealed she and West had "cried" over West's controversial remarks about slavery (in an interview with TMZ, West had said: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sounds like a choice").

"Did I scream about it? Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah," Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight.

She said that the couple "have different views at times". KKW revealed the secret to their marriage in a 2019 interview with Stellar: "I have learnt a lot from my husband about saying no, and standing your ground on what you believe in, and not compromising for anything less than what you truly want to do".

"It's so much fun working with him. We're both very respectful of each other and what each other wants."

In 2019, Kardashian and West agued over the nude-coloured, wet-look Mugler dress she wore to the Met Gala, which West had deemed too revealing.

"I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife," West said, in a rant which aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off.'"

And West didn't stop there. "I didn't realise that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what - about to be four kids?"

"A corset is like a form of underwear," West said. "It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"

West said he was conflicted about his wife's provocative image. "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," West said in front of E!'s cameras.

The KKW Beauty mogul appeared genuinely confused. "You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff," Kardashian said.

"And just because you're on a journey and you're on a transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you," she said, before West walked out of the conversation.

'KRIS JONG-UN'

Well before his Twitter meltdown criticising "momager" Kris Jenner for allowing her daughter to pose for Playboy, the Jesus Is King rapper appeared on Kardashian's E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

West's sporadic KUWTK cameos - sometimes awkward, sometimes telling - included a memorable scene in the early days of his romance with Kim, when he culled her wardrobe (discarding one of her bags, Kardashian asked West: "Shouldn't I keep this for my daughter one day?").

West has had an on-off beef with sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott in 2018 over Scott's song Sicko Mode, which featured another target of his fury … Drake. West believed the lyric "checks over stripes" (with "checks" being an apparent reference to the Nike "tick" logo) was a dis.

Then, West took offence to a photo of Scott wearing a Nike garment - a competitor to West's Yeezy line, which is affiliated with Adidas.

"He's not being petty," Jenner tweeted. "Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn't aware - Travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is. it's all been talked out. It's only positive energy."

West later explained: "Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves. It's all love".

Kanye was also less than impressed when Kylie signed a short-lived endorsement deal with Adidas' sporting rival, Puma (Kylie later defected to Adidas). "Kanye had Kylie walk in his first two shows, he really believed in her as part of his brand," Kim said on an episode of KUWTK.

A moment Kanye West will never live down. Picture: AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

"I get my mom's job is to get us deals … but everything has to be really carefully played out and I feel like this was a conflict of interest."

"Sometimes when you're dealing with family, it's not really about a business decision."

In July last year, West threatened to spill the Kardashian family secrets live on Twitter if wife Kim staged an intervention to deal with his bipolar disorder.

Insiders say the rapper told Kim he'll "live stream" any attempt by her to "lock him up" following his claims that she's trying to get him hospitalised.

"Kanye is very unwell and everyone's very worried for him," says the insider, quoted by The Sun. "He's acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are 'out to get him'.

"He's told her that if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he'll live stream it on Twitter and 'show the world the truth'.

"He's warned Kim that he knows the family 'secrets' and will put them all out there. There's a lot that isn't on the reality show - feuds, secret celebrity hook ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family.

In a jaw-dropping Twitter meltdown, West called Kim and her mother Kris Jenner "white supremacists" and said Jenner was "not allowed around my children", referring to her as "Kris Jong-un". He also claimed the horror film Get Out was "about him", and brought up Kim's 2007 Playboy shoot and her sex tape with ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," Kim said on Instagram.

"Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce," the insider told Us Weekly, adding "Kim doesn't want to divorce Kanye. She envisioned spending the rest of her life with him, but at this point she has to get real for the sake of the family. The kids are the priority."

