Reality star stuns in tiny bikini

Sam Schoers is no stranger to reality TV - she made her first appearance on Aussie television back in 2011, as one half of Team Bikini Model in Season 1 of The Amazing Race Australia.

Now the 30-year-old is taking on her next challenge as one of this season's Australian Survivor Contenders.

And she's still grabbing attention for her amazing figure, stripping down to a very small bikini for a physical challenge during Survivor's second episode:

Sam hits the challenge hard.

Sam Schoers.

Bikini model Sam Schoers on Australian Survivor.

It seems Schoers choice of challenge-wear has won her a few fans among Survivor viewers:

How long do you reckon that red string bikini will last? Hubby hoping not long 😂👙 #SurvivorAU — natalie gittins (@GittinsNat) July 25, 2019

You can vote out anyone except red bikini girl #SurvivorAU — Mark ⚓️ 🇦🇺 (@markc01) July 25, 2019

#SurvivorAU Damn the girl in the red bikini has the most AMAZING body! — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) July 25, 2019

That’s one very tiny bikini #SurvivorAU — m i s s y (@__MissyMoo) July 24, 2019

The woman in the pink bikini is a champion imo #SurvivorAU — Jason Fraser (@Jasonkfraser) July 25, 2019

Schoers described her pending Survivor journey as the "opportunity of lifetime", and said going on the show was something she always said she would do "one day".

"Survivor has been an itch I've needed to scratch. The ultimate survival game. It's the next best thing to my favourite trilogy, The Hunger Games," she said.

After her Amazing Race stint, the busty blonde has been keeping up with fans via social media. Her Instagram is nothing short of a lookbook of glam pictures, but Schoers makes a point of being open about all aspects her life - including plastic surgery.

The fitness buff revealed last year that her decision to enhance her cleavage from a 10C to a 10DD was a personal choice.

"I'm 30 now, I'm not like a 20-year-old girl wanting to have massive breasts, I just want to refresh myself and look good as I get older," she told AAA Weekend.

"If I don't say anything, people are going to see it - Instagram is all about photos so why not just be honest."

Schoers works as a VIP gaming manager - dealing with high rollers at some of the country's biggest casinos - and was previously a former flight attendant.

She said her career had made her a master of the social game.

"I'm mentally very resilient but I mostly know how to get what I need from people, how to

make people feel comfortable and I have a big social strength."

Schoers said she hoped other contestants would underestimate her, much like her favourite players from seasons past including last year's Shonee Fairfax.

Australian Survivor airs Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday on Network 10 at 7.30pm.