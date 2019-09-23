Rear end accident could cost driver more than $800k

A REAR end accident has cost Chloe Sheppard's life more than $800,000, a court claim has detailed.

Ms Sheppard of Gladstone, now 29, was driving her vehicle, a Suzuki Swift sedan, on December 11, 2017 at 5.15pm on Phillip St, Gladstone.

She stopped at a red light at the intersection of Phillip St and Dawson Highway when the driver of a Ford Courier dual cab ute behind her allegedly rear ended her vehicle.

As a result, Ms Sheppard claims she suffered a soft tissue injury to her cervical spine and an injury to her left shoulder.

This has meant she suffers ongoing pain, diminishing her enjoyment of life, and continues to receive medical treatment and physiotherapy.

A court claim was filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court on August 2 by Grant and Simpson Lawyers, Rockhampton, against the driver and their insurer, Suncorp Insurance.

It is claimed the driver failed to stop, slow down, keep a safe distance or steer clear of the Suzuki Swift sedan.

The report claims the defendant wrote a letter on July 30, 2018, claiming full liability for the accident.

Ms Sheppard is suing for $880,824.52 with respect to her pain and suffering, past and future out of pocket expenses, past and future wage and super earnings and future domestic travel.

It is claimed she is not able to work in the capacity she previously was.

An offer to settle was also filed on the same day on behalf of Ms Sheppard.

Suncorp Insurance has declined to comment as the matter is before the courts.