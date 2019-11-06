Reason behind brutal attack on 14yo

THREE teenagers attacked a 14-year-old while he waited on this own outside a Gold Coast Woolworths because he laughed when they demanded his backpack, a court was told.

The eldest of the group, Oshae Ngapere Otetemepara Topia, yesterday was placed on parole for the attack, which left the victim with cuts and bruises.

Topia, 18, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to one count of robbery while in company.

Prosecutor Rana Aldas told the court Topia had been 18 for just one month when he and two juveniles attacked the teenager in the Pimpama Woolworths loading zone on July 22 last year.

"Topia asked the complainant if he had a cigarette which he did not," she said.

The victim was left with cuts and bruises. Picture: Christopher Chan

Ms Aldas said Topia then demanded the boy give them his stuff, including his backpack.

"The complainant thought he was joking," she said.

Ms Aldas said that was when the group struck with one of the juveniles threatening the boy with a box cutter.

Topia punched the boy in the head and kicked him in the ribs.

He then grabbed his mobile phone which had $50 stashed in the phone case.

The court was told the attack left the boy with cuts on the side of his body, scrapes and bruises on his neck and body.

Ms Aldas said Topia was found at a shopping centre the next day with the boy's phone.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Topia to 18 months in prison with parole release yesterday.

Topia has been in custody for the past 10 days on other matters and will remain there until those matters are next before the court.

Judge McGinness said Topia had a "concerning pattern of drug use and perhaps addiction".

Defence barrister Debra Wardle said Topia began using cannabis at age 9 and by 13 had graduated to the drug ice, mushrooms and ecstasy.

"He had been using ice almost every day for the five months prior to this happening," she said.

The incident occurred outside a Gold Coast Woolworths. Photograph Dallas Kilponen/PPR

Ms Wardle said when Topia was seven his father moved the family to Australia to escape gang ties he had formed in New Zealand.

"They came to Australia to make a fresh start," she said.

Ms Wardle said Topia had instructed her to apologise to the victim on his behalf.

"He is very young and this will be a lesson to him," she said.

Ms Wardle said when released from custody Topia would be living in Logan.