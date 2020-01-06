Rebel Wilson explains her simple tip for losing weight

Australian actor Rebel Wilson has left fans speechless after sharing a series of new snaps that show off her incredible transformation.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has vowed to make 2020 "The Year of Health" - and it seems she's already revelling in the benefits of her healthier lifestyle.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram recently to tell her followers she planned to "avoid the sugar and junk food" after indulging during the silly season.

Alongside her motivational post, she shared a snap that showed her out for a walk on a beach in her activewear - and fans were quick to praise the Hollywood star's visible weight loss.

Rebel Wilson has revealed 2020 will be health focused for her. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

"I'm so proud of you!! You look fantastic already with your weight loss," one said.

"You look great, you look absolutely beautiful beforehand and still now. Such a role model," another agreed.

"You already look amazing! Killing it! Any positive changes are good changes," another fan said.

Wilson explained to fans she was committed to her health as she rang in the New Year.

The star has shown off her weight-loss transformation in recent photos. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Her efforts were visible during a fundraiser at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo on the Gold Coast yesterday where she raised $100,000 for the Bushfire Relief.

Her activewear photos were praised by fans. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

At the event she posed for a photo alongside Australian ironman Jett Kenny, joking on Instagram the athlete was her new "beach training partner".

Sporting a blue long-sleeved dress that cinches in at the waist, Wilson was all smiles.

In another snap shared on New Year's Eve, Wilson rocked another figure-hugging blue dress.

Wilson went through a weight- loss transformation in 2019 after hiring celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who revealed she trained at least four times a week.

"When she's in town, she's a solid four days a week," the LA-based fitness expert told US Weekly. "She is such a cool person to work with."

Wilson’s been rocking a variety of stunning outfits recently. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

He also revealed the workouts he puts the Pitch Perfect star through, explaining they were all based on "peripheral heart action".

"It's forcing the blood to go from upper extremity to lower extremity sequentially so that you elicit a response from the heart rate … You're creating an aerobic response in what would normally be viewed as anaerobic movements," Peterson said.

These workouts could be anything from an intense session on a treadmill to a hectic HIIT class.

Wilson back in 2013. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Many said she was an inspiration. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson