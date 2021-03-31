Rebel Wilson poses nude in cheeky video

Rebel Wilson is taking things to the next level when it comes to flaunting her trimmed-down figure on Instagram.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who lost an incredible 27 kgs last year, ditched clothes altogether in her latest post, sharing that she's a big fan of "naked sunbathing".

"When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking," she teased in the cheeky video.

Rebel Wilson bares all on Instagram.

It comes as the star continues to share thirst traps with her fans showing off her physique after a total lifestyle overhaul last year.

Wilson, who dubbed 2020 her "year of health", admitted this week that there's still work to be done when it comes to keeping the weight off.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said it can be "challenging", especially with the abundance of Easter chocolate around at the moment.

"Now the challenge is to keep it off. I've never successfully in my life (done that)," Wilson told the hosts. "I've lost a bit of weight here and there, but never kept it off."

She went on to say the temptation to "emotionally eat" still exists, adding: "All the Easter eggs out there right now, I'm like, woo! It's driving me crazy."

Last year amid her headline-grabbing 2020 transformation, Wilson admitted she had been an emotional eater for many years due to the pressures of her career.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, she kept things candid as she discussed her weight with Barrymore, sharing that she had once sought comfort in desserts.

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally - there is a lot of stressful stuff that comes with it - and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts.

"So I was working on the mental side of things and thinking why was I doing that? And why wasn't I valuing myself and having better self-worth?"

Rebel, who now follows a strict diet and exercise routine with a focus on mindfulness, said she's learnt how to tune into her body.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel said.

"Which were delicious but for my body type I needed to eat a lot more protein."

The Isn't It Romantic star is currently in London working on new project, recently taking time out of her schedule to reconnect with an old friend - British comedian Matt Lucas.

While the project Wilson has in the works has not been announced, it comes shortly after the star announced her plans to take on her first role as a director.

Sharing a photo of a Hollywood Reporter article about how female directors broke the record for most Oscar nominations this year, she wrote: "Biggest congrats ladies," beneath the image.

"You've inspired me to take my first ever directing job in 2022.'"

