A man was shot in the leg at the Logan Hyperdome in February. Picture: Adam Armstrong.
Crime

Rebels bikie bailed over shopping centre shooting

15th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
A Rebels motorcycle gang member allegedly involved in a planned shooting attack at a popular Queensland shopping centre has been granted bail on strict conditions.

Ali Toufaili, who is part of a group of seven bikies charged after a man was shot in the leg at the Logan Hyperdome in February, made a successful application for bail at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Toufaili was granted bail on conditions which included police being able to search his phone, something he was "happy" to let them do, according to his lawyer.

