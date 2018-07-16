Rebels’ star bailed after assault charge on teammate

Amanaki Mafi has been granted bail and is expected to return to Australia in the coming days.

Amanaki Mafi has been granted bail and is expected to return to Australia in the coming days.

MELBOURNE Rebels star Amanaki Mafi will be allowed to return home after appearing in a New Zealand court accused of assaulting teammate Lopeti Timani.

Loose-forward Mafi appeared in Dunedin District Court on Monday charged with injuring with intent to injure over an incident in the South Island town of Dunedin.

The alleged attack came after the visitors lost 43-37 to the Highlanders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old entered no plea and was granted bail.

He is understood to be returning to Melbourne this week.

The terms of his bail mean he cannot associate with Timani.

His case has been scheduled to return to court in August, although he won't have to appear in person.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Sunday night the Tongan-born loose forward had been involved in an incident involving Wallabies lock Timani.

It understood no other players were involved.

Police in a statement said the victim had received moderate injuries but did not need to be hospitalised.

"The alleged victim … received moderate injuries following the incident," a NZ Police spokeswoman said.

"He did not require hospitalisation.

Mafi signed on with the Rebels in 2016 and played for Japan in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He was already expected to leave the Rebels at season's end and join the Sunwolves, with national coach Jamie Joseph wanting his players to return home in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup to be played in Japan.