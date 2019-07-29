Reborn classic Porsche’s big secret

The original Porsche will soon be available with electric power following a tie-up of boutique British companies that specialise in modifications and retro recreations.

Known for its Lotus kits that can be purchased to be built at home, Westfield Sportscars recently purchased the Chesil Motor Company that is known for its open-top Speedster that uses the shape of the 356 Speedster with Volkswagen Beetle underpinnings.

The first combined project will include fitting batteries and an electric motor to the elegant shape of the 356 Speedster, a car known for its lightweight body and classic style.

The high tech injection means the legendary Porsche 356 will be recreated as a futuristic electric car using motors instead of a petrol engine.

To be called the Chesil E Speedster, the car was shown in the UK over the weekend and first drives are expected within weeks.

"We are really excited to have the Speedster under the Westfield brand," said Westfield CEO Julian Turner. "We see the continued global growth of the Westfield collection providing a bespoke car to meet the individual needs of our customers."

In announcing the radical Westfield retro project Westfield says its "long-term vision … is to provide the first fully electric car for the home build market".

It's indicative of how the electric revolution looks set to shape the aftermarket.

Already there are companies specialising in modifications to electric motors and batteries, which is a big departure from the aftermarket turbochargers, big exhausts and beefed-up engines that have dominated the modification scene until now.

Even car makers are getting in on the act. For the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jaguar created an all-electric version of its legendary E-Type.

It's classic cars that are shaping up to have plenty of appeal for an electric conversion, maintaining the original look but replacing typically low-powered engines with more reliable electric motors that should provide better acceleration.

As the precursor to the iconic Porsche 911 the 356 is a favourite with collectors and enthusiasts.

It's also spawned a raft of modern recreations, at least one of which will soon have a futuristic focus.