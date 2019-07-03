Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
News

RECALL: Big W kids toy set could cause serious injury

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM

A POSSIBLE fault in a toy table chairs may have serious consequences for your child's next playtime.

BIG W are recall nationally the Tinkers Drawing Board Table and Chairs - article number 8234960, which was sold between April 1, 2018 and April 10, 2019.

The recall states that in some circumstances the chairs may break if a child leans on it at an angle.

If the break occurs while the child is using the chairs it could cause a serious injury.

Customers are asked to immediately cease using the table and chairs and return it to any Big W store for a full refund.

A Big W spokepserosn alogised to customers for the inconvenience of the recall.

All enquiries concerning the recall can be made by ringing Customer serivce at 1300 244 999.

More Stories

big w editors picks safety toy recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BACK IN BUSINESS: Find out where Bob Spees is now

    premium_icon BACK IN BUSINESS: Find out where Bob Spees is now

    Business It's a matter of starting over and the Whitsunday Times can reveal, Whitsunday Fishing World is back.

    Parkrun picks up the pace

    premium_icon Parkrun picks up the pace

    Sport First-timers dominate in last week's parkrun

    BOTTOMS UP: Get your booty grooving for a cause

    BOTTOMS UP: Get your booty grooving for a cause

    News There's something for everything at this local music festival.

    Athletics ace cleans up at Oceania Athletics Championships

    premium_icon Athletics ace cleans up at Oceania Athletics Championships

    Athletics The running prodigy won gold at an international athletics comp