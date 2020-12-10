Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Warning for recall from KMart
Warning for recall from KMart
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Could your Kmart decorations hurt the country?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH Christmas approaching, many frugal shoppers will have made their way to their mecca for bargains to decorate the house.

The many Kmarts in the area provide a huge range of decorations at low prices, but they have a warning over one which has been sold in the past month.

Their Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item, which was being sold at stores between September 26 and December 7 is being recalled from shops.

letterspromo
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart

This follows the discovery that the treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective. This means that it may contain organisms that could affect plants native to the country.

This could potentially pose a risk to the native flora of Australia.

>>> FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled from shops last month

Customers are advised that they should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.

For more information, phone Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 or visit www.kmart.com.au

For more information on product recalls visit productsafety.gov.au

More Stories

christmas decorations kmart australia product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.6M cash splash allocated to three Whitsunday projects

        Premium Content $1.6M cash splash allocated to three Whitsunday projects

        News A new water park and skate park, as well as upgrades to a sport park are on the cards.

        ‘Not allowed to even eat’: Miners want better conditions

        Premium Content ‘Not allowed to even eat’: Miners want better conditions

        Employment Survey finds one in three respondents are not confident about raising safety issues...

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Qld coronavirus: Dancing is back as restrictions ease even further

        Tourist tidal wave as passenger numbers surge

        Premium Content Tourist tidal wave as passenger numbers surge

        News QLD tourism to see massive boost as flights pour in from south