Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2019 model year Mazda3 with the 2.5-litre petrol engine has been recalled.
The 2019 model year Mazda3 with the 2.5-litre petrol engine has been recalled.
Motoring

Recall of more than 18,000 popular Aussie vehicles

Grant Edwards
18th Jul 2019 8:21 AM

THREE Mazda models less than a year old have been recalled.

More than 18,000 Mazdas have engine faults which could cause the vehicle to lose power and stall.

The recall affects the 2018-2019 Mazda6 (GL), the 2018-2019 Mazda CX-5 (KF), and the 2019 model year Mazda3 (BP) with the 2.5-litre petrol engine.

According to the recall notice, the engine's powertrain control module (PCM) software which controls the cylinder deactivation function may not operate correctly, and may cause an intake valve rocker arm to move out of position and make contact with other internal engine parts.

"The malfunction indicator light may illuminate, the engine may lose power and may stall without the ability to restart, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to vehicle occupants and other road users," the recall notice said.

Mazda Australia will contact all affected owners.

Fixes will be made for free at the owner's preferred Mazda dealership..

For more information contact Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411.

To see if your vehicle is affected, click here to see the VIN list.

cars news mazda mazda3 mazda6 mazdacx5 motoring recall
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

    premium_icon Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

    News The life of a Proserpine retiree has changed forever after winning nearly $1.5 million in last Saturday night's Lotto draw.

    'Good driver' gets a reality check and long ban off the road

    premium_icon 'Good driver' gets a reality check and long ban off the road

    Crime Unlicenced driver will spend more than six years off the road.

    Festive fever hits Collinsville

    premium_icon Festive fever hits Collinsville

    News Annual Pit Pony Festival on this weekend.