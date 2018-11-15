Menu
Login
Baby bibs under national recall
Baby bibs under national recall
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Popular baby bibs choking hazard

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Nov 2018 8:04 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM

A POPULAR set of baby bibs is being recalled across Australia after authorities found that babies may choke on a loose part of the item.

The Best & Less 10pk Baby Berry Bibs in colours medium blue, light green and medium pink are being recalled due to care label not being securely stitched into the binding of the bib.

If it becomes detached, it may cause a choking hazard if ingested by the baby.

Consumers should cut off the care labels or return the product to Best & Less for a full refund or exchange.

For further information, consumers should contact Best & Less Customer Support on 1300 135 766 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 5pm) or visit http://www.bestandless.com.au.

The item has been sold for the past year in Best & Less and the SKU of affected items is on the packaging as well as on the care label. SKUs: 299463 - medium blue 299460 - light green 299465 - medium pink.

accc best & less editors picks product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Tensions rise over public school funding plans

    Tensions rise over public school funding plans

    News Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan has struck out at the Liberal National Party over state school funding.

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    News Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    Water Sports 'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    We pause to remember

    We pause to remember

    News A crowd of about 300 attended Cannonvale's Remembrance Day service.

    Local Partners