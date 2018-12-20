Menu
More than 58,000 Holden Commodores with the model year 2014-2016 have been recalled.
Motoring

RECALLED: Holden issues safety notice on 66,000 cars

Grant Edwards
by
20th Dec 2018 8:17 AM

MORE than 66,000 Holdens have been recalled due to possible steering problems.

The safety notice affects 58,731 VF model Commodores and nearly 2000 WN Caprice with model years from 2014-2016 - built on or before April 30, 2015.

More than 5000 Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) variants have also been recalled, including Clubsport, Maloo and GTS variants.

The recall notice warns that increased electrical resistance in a component within the electric power steering system may result in a loss of power steering assistance.

"When driving at low speed, a potential for increased steering efforts exists which may result in reduced steering control," the warning notice says.

"This may pose an in increased risk of accident or injury to vehicle occupants or other road users."

There are currently no replacement parts available.

Holden says it will contact owners directly to advise what action is required.

Click here to see the VIN list on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission website.

For more information contact Holden Customer Care on 1800 632 826.

 

The safety notice affects HSV VF Clubsport, HSV VF Maloo and HSV VF GTS.
