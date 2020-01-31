Recent downpours cause RV park to close

WET weather and muddy conditions have caused the newly opened Proserpine RV park to be closed until further notice.

Whitsunday Regional Council announced yesterday that the RV park would be closed for the rest of the wet season, and would reopen once dried out.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said the decision has been made for safety reasons, and to make sure no tourists were inadvertently bogged at the park.

He said it was the council’s plan to close the RV park in the wet season, however the late monsoon meant it was able to stay open longer than originally expected.

“We kept it open a little longer than anticipated as the ground was dry, which was great,” he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council customer experience director Adam Hagy, Cr John Collins, Cr Jan Clifford, Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Ron Petterson at the opening of the new RV Park in Proserpine.

“The site will be opened up as soon as the ground is dry again, and will be open for the peak season when our grey nomad community is coming through.”

Cr Willcox said with the site only opened in November, there was no current plan to asphalt the ground to allow all-season access, however it was something they would continue to monitor.

“It’s still early days and we’re waiting to see how the uptake on the RV park is,” he said.

“If the site is popular, asphalting it is something we will definitely consider.

“It’s a new thing for us, so we’re just going to watch it for now and look at that option in the future.

“Our main priority at the moment though is having it ready to go for that peak season to capture some more tourists into Proserpine.”