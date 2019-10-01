Menu
The Coolum Beach couple were “disgusted” when they saw the boat come within metres of a whale and its calf off Point Arkwright. Photo: Lachie Millard
Environment

Reckless whale chasers caught in 'ridiculous' act

Ashley Carter
1st Oct 2019 12:26 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast couple were "disgusted" when they watched a boat come "within metres" of whales off Point Arkwright on Monday.

Coolum Beach local Rhonda Donaldson and her husband, Kevin, were watching from the Point Arkwright lookout when they saw a boatie follow a whale and its calf about 200m from the shore.

"At one point (the boat) was actually between two whales, that's how close he was," Mrs Donaldson said.

"It was just ridiculous."

She said she watched the boat follow the whales before reporting it to lifeguards.

"It just kept following the whales, and I just couldn't' watch anymore," she said.

The boat can be seen in the distance near a whale off Point Arkwright at Coolum Beach. Photo: Rhonda Donaldson
Lifeguards were also monitoring the boat, Mrs Donaldson said, but Surf Life Saving Queensland could not confirm a report had been made when contacted by the Daily.

Under Queensland law boats are not permitted to come within 100m of a whale, and cannot travel more than six knots or speeds that create a wake within 300m of a whale.

Maritime Safety Queensland told the Daily it had received no reports of a boat coming too close to whales at Point Arkwright, but urged residents to follow the strict Department of Environment and Science rules.

The penalty for intentionally moving too close to a whale is an on-the-spot fine of $630.75 or a maximum fine of $20,814.

Mrs Donaldson said she was disappointed no one had appeared to intercept the boat on Monday.

"Most people, thankfully, are acting in line with rules … but you will always get that one idiot," she said.

"How stupid are these people? Obviously they have no respect for the laws or the environment. I would have liked to have seen somebody do something."

