Recognition for VMR stalwart

RECOGNITION: Mal Priday has been named a life member of Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue. Monique Preston

MAL Priday's name has long been well known with Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday.

Now he has well and truly been written into the organisation's history books as he became its newest life member.

Mr Priday has been a member of the VMR for more than 15 years, including being the skipper for the whole of that time, as well as taking on roles on committees to get the organisation boats over the years.

His life membership was officially announced at the VMR's annual general meeting, but Mr Priday was overseas on holiday at the time and has not been able to accept his pin in person yet.

He is proud of the achievement, but quick to point out he is only one part of the VMR team.

"I was humbled and flattered and a bit blown away (to receive the life membership),” he said.

"It's nice to be recognised by Whitsunday VMR.

"It's not why we do it, but it's nice recognition.

"I'm just part of the team.

"I'm just one of the number of dedicated people helping people.

"It's recognition from a team I'm more than happy to work with and alongside.”

Mr Priday also paid tribute to the club's other life members - people like Tom Manning, Geoff Fitzsimmons and Ray Lewis.

"There's some very illustrious names and I'm very fortunate to be in the same group,” he said.

"To be put in the same category was quite humbling.”

While Mr Priday is retired from work these days, he said being part of the VMR was "pretty much a full-time job”, but one he enjoys and is pleased to do.

"It's a way of giving back to the community,” he said.

Mr Priday said he started in the VMR because people liked what he was doing with his charter boat at the time and he was "tapped on the shoulder” to join.

The best part about his role, according to Mr Priday, is that he is able to help people.

"It is helping people that really need help, whether through lack of preparation or through misfortune.

"It gets the adrenaline going.

"That's the thing - to get a good result.”

Among his most memorable experiences are when VMR crews rescued a missing man who had been swimming between Shute Harbour and Abell Point in March last year.

They found him at 8pm in two to three metre seas.

He also remembers the day in October 2017 when he and wife Linda plucked a man from the ocean more than 5.6km out at sea in two to three metre seas off 1770.

The man was the only survivor off a trawler that sank.

These are just two of the many VMR activations Mr Priday has been a part of.

Since 2005, he has personally done 230 activations and spent 750-800 hours on the water.

That does not include the two years prior to that when the current records were not kept.

Activations for Whitsunday VMR are on the rise, especially for medical evacuations.

In 2017, the organisation only did 17 medivacs.

This number increased to 32 in 2018, and already this year it has passed that to sit at 33 for the first eight months.

Mr Priday said the VMR was always looking for new volunteers.

Anyone who is interested in joining should visit www.vmrwhitsundays.com.au to find out more and to sign up.