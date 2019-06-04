Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SALE TIME: Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Steve Daniels and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
SALE TIME: Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Steve Daniels and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Taylor Battersby
News

Record 4600 head of cattle go to auction

by Taylor Battersby
4th Jun 2019 5:36 PM

THE annual Emerald Show cattle sales took place today, with a record 4600 head on offer.

Auctioneer Andrew Lewis, from Andrew Lewis Livestock and Property, said the sale was "much larger" than normal.

"Previous sales have been 700 head, 800 head, 1000 head," he said.

"We've always had a show sale here but they used to be fat sales. Now they're store sales."

Mr Lewis said the sale gave people the opportunity to showcase their weaner and feeder cattle.

"The feeder steers have been making up to $2.80 (a kilo)," he said.

"The best of the weaner steers make $3.40 (a kilo).

"The champion pen up there made a bit over $3(a kilo) for the weaners."

Mr Lewis said cattle sale prices had definitely picked up in the past few months.

"Since the rain... a couple months ago, there's a whole different reflection on things," he said.

This year's sale was visited by Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

Mr McCormack visited Emerald earlier this year to announce more than $1 million in upgrades for the Emerald Saleyards, under round three of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Mr McCormack said the upgrades would "supply chain efficiencies" for the Central Highlands' cattle industry.

"If the through point of the cattle is easier and more efficient and you've got better yards and facilities, it gives the industry a boost to use the extra money that they save and reinvest it back into their industry," Mr McCormack said.

"That's what small business owners do, that's what saleyards' operators do, that's what councils do by their very charter.

"They're reinvesting the money that they save back into their community so that when the Federal Government come on board - which they have, (with) large leaps indeed in infrastructure in the electorate of Flynn - they can come on board and do these things.

"It means savings for small businesses, farmers, saleyard operators and better efficiencies all around."

cattle sales deputy prime minister ken o'dowd member for flynn michael mccormack record cattle sales
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    From Airlie to Africa, with love

    From Airlie to Africa, with love

    Life One determined woman calls for people of the Whitsundays to support the development of a maternity hospital in Zambia.

    Cops spot pot plants on front seat during RBT

    premium_icon Cops spot pot plants on front seat during RBT

    Crime Routine breath test turns into a drug investigation.

    Environmental warriors tackle litter on World Oceans Day

    premium_icon Environmental warriors tackle litter on World Oceans Day

    Environment Community clean-up to wage war on land-based litter this weekend.

    High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

    premium_icon High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

    Crime Motorist allegedly behind the wheel when vehicle left road at 2am.