Record-breaker stopping in for Airlie visit

ESCAPE: Viking Sun will be docking in Airlie Beach on February 23. Picture: Viking

A GUINNESS world record-breaking cruise ship will dock in Airlie Beach at the weekend as part of what is the world’s longest continuous passenger cruise.

The Viking Sun will deliver 930 guests to Whitsunday shores on Sunday on what will be the 176th day of its record-breaking 245-day cruise.

A group of 56 people – comprising 12 from Australia, four from the UK and 40 from the US and Canada – have signed on for the full 245 days of the impressive cruise.

Others have joined the cruise for two lengthy legs of the journey, at 127 and 119-days respectively.

The first group disembarked in Los Angeles after completing half the itinerary, where a new group of passengers joined the ship for the second leg.

WISHLIST: Viking Sun. Picture: Viking

Michelle Black, managing director of Australia and New Zealand Viking Cruises, said they were excited to bring the cruise to the Whitsundays.

“No true world cruise itinerary would be complete without visiting Queensland and the stunning Whitsundays,” she said.

“We’re thrilled our intrepid world travellers will have the opportunity to spend the best part of a week exploring the sunshine state.

Ms Black said the demand for sailing to Australia was rising among Viking Cruises customers.

“Since launching our very first ocean ship in 2015, demand to sail to Australia has grown from strength to strength,” she said.

“In fact, this summer one third of Viking’s fleet of six ocean ships will visit our waters, demonstrating both the importance of this region to Viking, and the incredible popularity of this country to Viking’s discerning guests.”

A Viking Cruises spokeswoman said it was estimated the cruise would inject $180,000 per day into the local economy through passenger spending.

For those looking to join the next record-breaking cruise, it doesn’t come cheap with travellers paying $117,995 for a Veranda Stateroom, the cheapest cabin category available on Viking’s fleet.

Prior to arriving in Australia, Viking’s Ultimate World Cruise visited the UK, Scandinavia, Canada, the USA, the Caribbean, South and Central America, New Zealand and a number of Pacific island nations like French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Fiji.

After visiting Queensland, Thursday Island and Darwin, Viking Sun will continue her return journey to the Middle East, the Suez Canal and finally, the Mediterranean.

BY THE NUMBERS

Cruise Facts

6 continents

8 months

51 countries

111 ports

245 days

AUD$117,995: Fare for a Veranda Stateroom

Ship Facts

930 guests

465 staterooms

465 crew

48,000 GRT

228 metres in length

Eight dining options

17,920 eggs cracked per week

125 different wine varieties

31 vintages of Armagnac (1935-1965)

Over 4,000 cups of tea served each day

Six original Edvard Munch works (painter of ‘The Scream’)

1003 books, in libraries curated by Heywood Hill bookseller of London