Record-breaking weekend with Muddies back in business

Rana Wagg runs for the ball during a trial game between the Bowen Mudcrabs and Mackay Brothers at the Bowen Sporting Complex on July 18, 2020.

IT WAS a record-breaking weekend for the Bowen Mudcrabs with a landslide victory and raft of achievements for the history books.

The Muddies secured their biggest ever victory against Kuttabul in the weekend’s home match with an 80-12 win.

An extra man advantage gave the Bowen front an upper hand as they relentlessly piled on 12 tries.

The Muddies got out to a flying start with five unanswered tries before the Boks hit back to take the score to 35-5.

Rainer Power scored two tries just before half time to round out his first half hat-trick, taking the score to 49-5 at the break.

The second half resulted in more attacking for the Mudcrabs with number 8 Temone Power finding a lot of open space and Patrick Fakalata damaging when running from the back of the scrum.

Flyhalf Ben Van Veen steered the side around well, directing the backs around the field as the backline scored 10 of the 12 tries.

The wins kept flowing as Nick Poole broke the Mudcrabs’ individual points record with 40 points in the game.

Coach Tom Andison said the win was proof the Muddies would be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season.

“It was great to be able to put on a show for the local crowd and to show the rest of the competition that the Muddies are back and we mean business,” he said.

Nick Poole takes a kick during a trial game between the Bowen Mudcrabs and Mackay Brothers at the Bowen Sporting Complex on July 18, 2020. In this weekend’s clash, Nick Poole broke the Mudcrabs individual points record.

“With the next four games played in Bowen, we are looking forward to training hard and putting on some more good quality rugby for the Bowen locals.”

The weekend’s win also made the history books as brothers Logan Cross and Campbell Cross became the 38th pair of brothers to play in the same game.

The Cross brothers are the sons of Mudcrabs 200-gamer Neil Cross.

Brothers Xanthe Power and Akeam Power became the 39th Pair of Brothers to play in the same game.

Best and fairest points for the weekend went to Temone Power, Nick Poole, Rainer Power and Akeam Power.