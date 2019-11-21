‘Record high’ fuel prices: 45 suburbs to avoid
FUEL prices in southeast Queensland are at near-all time highs, with one area of the region already surpassing records.
The RACQ is warning motorists that the cost of unleaded fuel is higher than ever in Brisbane's inner and western suburbs.
Yesterday's average unleaded fuel price for that region was a whopping 173.1 cents per litre.
That figure has smashed the previous record high of 169.4 cents per litre set in October last year.
The RACQ advised motorists to avoid filling up unless absolutely necessary and to only top up as needed.
"These high prices in the south east can be attributed to high indicative retail margins, at 29.5cpl, so servos are just raking it in," RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.
"When we reach the peak of the fuel cycle we do see pockets of higher prices but we've never seen prices this high in central and western suburbs," Ms Smith said.
She urged motorists to vote with their wallets by using apps like the RACQ Fuel Finder to find servos with cheaper prices.
SUBURBS IN THE RECORD-BREAKING FUEL ZONE:
Bowen Hills
Herston
Newstead
Hamilton
Clayfield
Kalinga
Lutwyche
Windsor
Wooloowin
Enoggera
Newmarket
Brookside Centre
Mitchelton
Keperra
Ferny Grove
Kelvin Grove
Ashgrove
The Gap
Milton
Toowong
Indooroopilly
Taringa
Chapel Hill
Kenmore
Bellbowrie
Jindalee
Mount Ommaney
Riverhills
Graceville
Sherwood
Highgate Hill
East Brisbane
Morningside
Norman Park
Seven Hills
Bulimba
Hawthorne
Grange
Wilston
Ascot
Albion
Paddington
Alderley
Gaythorne
Hendra