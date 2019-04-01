RECORD: Junior athlete hits major milestone

VICTORY LAP: Airlie Beach junior parkrunner Joshua King completed his 100th run on Saturday.

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach young gun Joshua King clinched a parkrun record as well as a major milestone over the weekend.

The 10-year-old ran his 100th parkrun on Saturday, but also topped the record for most parkruns completed by a person in his age category, JM10.

Joshua's mother Karen Maddock said he "loves long distance” and had even been selected to do day one of Run Larapinta in Alice Springs.

The four-day trail run takes place in August and Ms Maddock said Joshua would complete the first stage of the Namatjira course, about 11km.

Joining Joshua centre stage was Darlene Reid who clocked her 50th parkrun on Saturday.

More than 80 athletes started their Saturday with a 5km circuit around Airlie Beach and Cannonvale. Contributed

They joined 85 other athletes who ran the 181st event.

First timer Damien Woolfe, from the Townsville Road Runners, tied with James Henry for fastest time, stopping the clock at 19.24.

The pair was followed closely by Henry Taylor who recorded a time of 19.58.

Parkrunners who set new PB times were Karen Edwards, Adam McLoughlin, Shane McNally, Kayla Lacey, Dianne Barford and Madonna O'Leary.

In all, six first timers took to the field.

Volunteers Chelsea Ashfield, Bob Barford, Julie Cauchi, Matthew Curr, Rick Dawson, Matilda Dennison, Wendy Downes, Megan Drennan, Mick Drennan, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock, Mark Ogilvie, Alison Scoles and Sebastian Vinci were thanked for making parkrun possible.

Plenty of encouragement for parkrunners as they crossed the finish line on Saturday. Contributed

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at the New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information on parkrun can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.