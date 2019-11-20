Record number of teams in touch comp

Eclipse's Shakaya Costello runs past Here for Schoolies' Miranda Creese in their B-grade match in the Whitsunday Touch Carnival on Saturday.

Eclipse's Shakaya Costello runs past Here for Schoolies' Miranda Creese in their B-grade match in the Whitsunday Touch Carnival on Saturday. Monique Preston

A RECORD number of teams took part in a touch football competition at Jubilee Pocket this year.

Fifteen teams - eight senior and seven junior - played in this year's annual Whitsunday Touch Carnival on Saturday.

Held at Whitsunday Sportspark, teams from Airlie Beach, Bowen and Mackay competed, with each team playing three rounds, before finals that saw first versus second and third versus fourth.

In the A grade competition, Bowen 50% Off was too good for Mackay team, Good Times, winning the grand final, 2-1 in extra time.

With the scores level at one-all at full-time, the match went into a drop-off, where one player from each team drops off the field each minute.

Bowen won the match in the first couple of minutes with a try.

In the B grade, Mackay team Here for Schoolies was too superior for Airlie Beach team Eclipse, winning the grand final 5-1.

In the junior competition, Bowen Blast defeated Mirani Misfit in the Under 13s grand final, 1-0.

The Under 11s competition saw Mackay Runaways have a confident win over Bowen Blast, 6-1.

Whitsunday Touch Association treasurer Justin Butler was pleased with how the carnival went this year.

He said the competition was bigger this year as more touch fields had been put in as part of the Whitsunday Sportspark redevelopment, meaning four games could be played at once.

"This was our first chance to expand the carnival,” he said.

"It was great to see the expanded format. They all loved coming to Airlie Beach.”

Butler said carnival organisers were already planning to expand the carnival even further next year and make more use of the lights at the ground for later games.