Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

REGION-STOPPING EVENT: Record numbers are expected to attend the 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday.

REGION-STOPPING EVENT: Record numbers are expected to attend the 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

EXCITEMENT is building for the Discovery Parks Airlie Beach 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards with record-breaking attendances expected on Saturday night.

Hosted by Tourism Whitsundays, the awards night is the region's premier tourism event, established to pay tribute to the enormous contribution made by the region's tourism operators and service providers and to encourage excellence within the industry.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said preparations are down to finishing touches with the team "crossing their fingers” for good weather.

"This year will be a record-breaking year for our Tourism Awards, with more than 370 tickets sold,” Mrs Wheeler said.

"It is a sell-out event and is great to see our industry come together. It reflects the fact that it truly is the 'night-of-nights' for our hard-working and passionate sector.”

Magician Matt Hollywood will be providing entertainment during the evening as well as Townsville-based five-piece King Social, who will bring a blend of hip-hop and soul tunes to the event.

Professional travel organisation Skal International has also partnered up with Tourism Whitsundays to sponsor the Young Achievers Category for the first time, a great mentoring opportunity for the winner to be announced on the night.

Mrs Wheeler said the VIP guest-list is expected to include Tourism Minister Kate Jones, TEQ CEO Leanne Coddington, local MP Jason Costigan, member for Dawson George Christensen, Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox, QTIC Deputy CEO and general manager, Business Strategy Brett Kapernick and Melanie Anderson from the Department of Tourism.

The Awards cover 31 categories ranging from attractions, events, tour and transport, accommodation, restaurants, culture, eco-tourism, marketing and recognition for individuals.

Developed to recognise growth in tourism products and services, the awards are based on businesses having a solid business plan, businesses that continually innovate their products and who implement targeted marketing campaigns.