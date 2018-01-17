Record numbers for Proserpine Museum

BIG BOWL: Museum volunteers Don Kurkowski, Gloria Cowan and Michele Dibben at the Proserpine Museum on Saturday.

KICKING back after being taken off some cruise lists in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, the Proserpine Museum celebrated their biggest crowd ever passing through the museum on Saturday, January 6.

Four bus loads carrying 211 guests trailed in from a visiting cruise ship which dropped anchor in Airlie Beach.

Proserpine Museum president Don Kurkowski said the group were from Intercruises, who run from November to April.

"Normally we get about two bus loads so to have that many visitors come through is great for the museum and Proserpine,” Mr Kurkowski said.

And it doesn't stop there for the hard-working volunteers. Six cruise ships will make the stop in April and one expected in February.

The museum doesn't normally open on weekends after trialling unsuccessful Sunday opening hours last year, however for large groups and cruise ships the volunteers are happy to showcase the history of the region.

"We have had cruise ship visitors tell us they are coming back because they wanted to explore more.”