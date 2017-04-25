Record turn out for Cannonvale dawn service

IN THE pre-dawn gloom of a cyclone ravaged Whitsundays, a slow moving crowd assembled at the Cannonvale cenotaph.

Serving members of the Australian Defence Force, cadets from the unit New Training Ship Whitsundays, returned service personnel and members of the Queensland Police Service all joined with the community of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in the defence of Australia's freedom.

Anzac Day dawn service: The 2017 Cannonvale dawn service.

Before introducing Major William Norton (retired) Airlie Beach / Whitsunday RSL president Terry Brown noted the Whitsundays was "looking a bit bruised and battered” but said "our community spirit will continue to shine through”.

And Mr Brown paid tribute to the spirit of mateship commemorated on Anzac Day and so evident throughout the community in these last four weeks.

"After an event like Cyclone Debbie the community will look to a way they can all get together and reaffirm the sense of community and I think that has happened here today,” he said after the service was complete.

The Cannonvale cenotaph at this morning's Anzac Day dawn service. Peter Carruthers

"And we will see that throughout the day. At the march, at the main service and even at two-up. People want to be getting back to doing the things they normally do.”

Guest speaker Major Norton served in South Vietnam attached to the artillery 12th Field Regiment, which was involved in artillery fire control and supported the 3rd Battalion infantry regiment.

In the wake of Cyclone Debbie Major Norton said he was impressed with the turnout for the annual Cannonvale Anzac Day dawn service.

"For a small community so hard hit (by TC Debbie) the turnout here in remembrance is absolutely astonishing and actually shows an awful lot of the resilience and spirit of the people in the Whitsundays,” he said.

The Cannonvale Anzac Day Dawn Service. Sharon Smallwood

For Major Norton the real meaning Anzac Day offered was to bring the Australian community together in celebration of our country's service to its citizens and the wider world.

"I think we need to steer away from the idea that Anzac day is all about a gathering of veterans, it's much more than that. It's inclusive to bring in all of the community, particularly the young, to try and get them to understand and embrace the collective spirit of the country that is looking after its interests and the wider world,” he said.

However Major Norton also acknowledged the returning service personnel of Australia's most recent conflicts.

"Our veterans returning home from Afghanistan and Iraq and other war-torn places engaged in combat see things that ordinary people in a peaceful life shouldn't have to see,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"All groups of people engaged in combat suffer the stresses of war, seeing mates killed, it really doesn't matter if it's on a small scale or whether it on a big scale, the individual takes home the same stress and trauma and has to deal with that.”

Major Norton detailed the role of peace keeping forces that had witnessed genocide in African nations and how the emotional scars of their engagement would be with them the rest of their lives.

Members of the public lay wreaths at the foot of the Cannonvale cenotaph. Peter Carruthers

"They need to be supported. We are slowly coming to realise that casualties exit long after the conflict and effect every part of society to say nothing of the wives and children (of the service personnel),” he said.

Later today the Anzac Day march will leave the Broadwater Av at 8.45am before culminating at a service at the Rock of Remembrance in Airlie Beach.