Records tumble in the local pool

The Cannonvale Cannons swimmers who competed at the Whitehaven Ocean Swim on Sunday.

SWIMMING: Another super Cannonvale Cannons Club Night on Wednesday with 40 PBs achieved.

Tali Stielow, Jai Dennison, Olivia Bradley and Tom Stielow were presented with Upgrade Certificates.

Jack Ganter won the chocolate award for swimming the biggest PB. Swimmers were presented with JX Awards from last season.

Remy Hedges and Jacob Dewis received Gold JX pack, Gus Hedges was presented with a Bronze JX pack and Tane Dennison was presented a Green JX pack.

Eight Cannons participated in the 2018 Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim on Sunday.

Eden Hedges, 16, took out first place overall for the open female division.

Jakarra Heffernan and Jy Parkinson both came 1st in the 13-17 year age division.

Gus Hedges came second in the same age group.

Jacob Bell won the junior boys division in 350m swim.

Remy Hedges, Kaia Heffernan and Tiana Bell were very strong in the junior girls 350m swim. All three girls were well placed in their age division.

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson also enjoyed the dip.

All the swimmers and their families had a fantastic time at Whitehaven.

Highlights include:

Mikhaila Flint (13) broke two long standing club records set by Samantha Hankins in 2004.

Mikhaila broke Samantha's 50m freestyle record and 25m butterfly record. She swam the 50m freestyle in 29.25sec and the 25m butterfly in 14.6s.

Eden Hedges, aged 16 years broke her own record for the 50m freestyle.

She set the previous record in March this year and then swam a 28.88s on Wednesday.

Congratulations, Mikhaila and Eden!

Gus Hedges smashed all his times on Wednesday night and swam PBs in all his events.

Paige Allan, Abigeal Maher, Jacob Dewis, Tane Dennison and Nelson Malady also performed very well in all their swims and set PBs in most of the events. Rohan Gascoyne and Joshua Milostic swam an awesome 25m butterfly both swimming just over 27 seconds (and taking five seconds off their previous times).

Well done to Lily Moir, Anara Grundy, Blake Lovelock, Isaac Benson, Beth Lewis, Tom Stielow, Airlie Frisch, Oliver Carman and Hayden Bradley to swam at least one personal best time on Wednesday night.

A big thank you to all the parents and grandparents who come along and help out on Club Nights.

The club would also like to commend all the swimmers who participated in the Whitehaven Ocean Swim on Sunday and would like to wish all the swimmers competing in Bowen all this best on the weekend.