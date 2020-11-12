Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Annastacia Palaszczuk names new cabinet ministers
News

Recount ordered: Two Qld electorates under review

by Jessica Marszalek
12th Nov 2020 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Election Commission of Queensland has announced it will conduct recounts of the electorates Bundaberg and Nicklin after a request from the LNP.

"Election teams will undertake the recount with observers and scrutineers present," an ECQ statement said.

It follows Labor claiming both seats, in which the count came down to just a handful a votes.

On the current call, Labor has won 52 seats and the LNP has won 34.

Katter's Australian Party retained their 3 seats, One Nation kept their one seat and the Greens doubled their representation to two. Independent Sandy Bolton kept her Noosa electorate at the October 31 poll.

The news comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her new Cabinet are at Government House for their official swearing in and the LNP meets at Parliament House to thrash out their new leadership team.

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli is running unopposed for leader, while there is a four-way contest for deputy between Christian Rowan, Dale Last, David Janetzki and Steve Minnikin.

Originally published as Recount ordered: Two Qld electorates under review

More Stories

bundaberg election nicklin politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for Cannonvale pub revamp get tick of approval

        Premium Content Plans for Cannonvale pub revamp get tick of approval

        Business The Royal Cannonvale Hotel forms part of a larger development on the site of a former backpackers

        Bowen man had jail sentence suspended, then blew it

        Premium Content Bowen man had jail sentence suspended, then blew it

        Crime He committed two new offences so he’s been sent behind bars as punishment.

        Jury to resume deliberating case against fugitive’s mum

        Premium Content Jury to resume deliberating case against fugitive’s mum

        News The jury has already considered the evidence for about three hours.

        Traditional owners take stand against NAIDOC celebrations

        Premium Content Traditional owners take stand against NAIDOC celebrations

        News ‘We choose not to celebrate in an effort to highlight the ongoing challenges we...