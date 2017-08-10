Recovery could be a little easier

Jasmine Blackburn, Jessie Jameson, Westpac Cannonvale branch manager Jane Tissington, Fran Brown and Jacinta Hull welcome community organisations to apply for disaster recovery grants.

LOCAL Whitsunday organisations have just over a month to take advantage of a worthy opportunity.

Westpac has set up a $100,000 Disaster Recovery Grant program to give a hand up to community groups experiencing hardship post Cyclone Debbie with individual grants up to $10,000 available.

WestBank Cannonvale branch manager Jane Tissington put the call out for Whitsunday organisations to jump on board before the September 15 deadline.

"You don't have to be a Westpac customer to jump on and apply,” she said.

"Everyone should get on board and try their luck.”

Priority is given to groups that promote social, economic and community recovery.

Projects that repair and re-build community infrastructure, promote "regeneration of people and places” and assist with regional economic development will be looked upon favourably.

Organisations have until 5pm, September 15, to apply and recipients will be announced in October.

For more detail on grant eligibility call or visit the local Westpac branch.