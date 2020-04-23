Recruiting underway as council appoints acting CEO

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Acting Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Jason Bradshaw was officially appointed on April 22, after previous CEO Kenn Donohoe returned to Western Australia.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Acting Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Jason Bradshaw was officially appointed on April 22, after previous CEO Kenn Donohoe returned to Western Australia.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has officially welcomed an acting CEO to the team after the departure of previous CEO Kenn Donohoe.

Whitsunday Regional Council Corporate Services Director Jason Bradshaw was yesterday unanimously voted by council to the role of acting CEO.

Previous CEO Kenn Donohoe’s official last day was yesterday, but he had been on leave for two and a half weeks beforehand.

Mr Bradshaw said Mr Donohoe returned to Western Australia – where he was based before the move to the Whitsundays ten months ago – for family reasons.

Mr Donohoe left earlier than originally expected as additional controls around border closures around the country meant he may not have been granted access to Western Australia if he delayed his return.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Acting Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Jason Bradshaw was officially appointed on April 22, after previous CEO Kenn Donohoe returned to Western Australia.

Mr Bradshaw, who has been at Whitsunday council for about four months, said it was “business as usual”.

“We’re onboarding our new councillors and getting them into the pattern of things,” he said.

“We have our COVID-19 measures in place which we’re also working through.”

Mr Bradshaw said he had spent more than 30 years in local government and had twice previously been a council CEO.

He said the Whitsunday Regional Council CEO role had been advertised and was currently being sourced through a recruiting agency.

Once potential candidates were decided upon, they would be interviewed by councillors and a CEO would be appointed.

Mr Bradshaw said he had thrown his hat in the ring for the full-time role.

“I’m definitely going to put myself forward as a candidate,” he said.