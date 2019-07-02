RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

As of July 1, Whitsunday Regional Council will make sure that some of those funds aren't lost with a new deal seeing a projected $85,000 retained from the containers for change scheme.

RECYCLING in the Whitsundays is set to get a boost, with Whitsunday Regional Council striking a deal that will see extra funds invested in recycling initiatives.

It's no secret that the region has widely adopted the State Governments Containers for Change scheme, with residents loving the option to collect 10c back from every eligible recyclable.

However there were still many eligible containers that were finding their way into residents' yellow bins, with no one receiving the possible refund.

The scheme sees containers that end up at Whitsunday waste facilities now packaged and sent to Mackay or Townsville, and a refund collected from them.

Director of Customer Experience, Adam Hagy, said that it's a win for council and residents alike.

"As a council we support any initiative that promotes and encourages recycling, and this is just another step in that process," Mr Hagy said.

"Since the containers for change scheme came into effect we have seen a decrease of about 35 tonnes in our recyclables.

"What this deal means is that residents can keep using the containers for change scheme, but those items that end up heading to waste facilities can continue to benefit the Whitsunday region."

The projected amount that WRC earns depends on a number of calculations, with audits and surveys continuously taken to keep in line with recycled amounts.

"The company that we work with has looked at the amount of containers in bins since the containers for change scheme began and established how much enters our recycling facility," Mr Hagy said.

"What this means is that the return will always change depending on the audit process"

Mr Hagy said that the proposed income from the scheme will make sure that less waste goes into Whitsunday landfill in the future.

"We process around 140 tonnes of recyclable material, and we're hoping by using that extra income we can continue to get that number up, and less into general waste."