Recycle: Local charity working with big business

RECYCLE: Eco Barge Clean Seas project co-ordinator Fiona Bent, founding chair Libby Edge and BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon with one of the ten new recycling bins situated around the resort. Contributed

RECYCLING has never been easier for guests staying at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

Ten new blue bins have been placed around the resort to encourage guests to recycle their aluminium, glass and plastic containers, and 10 cents from each container is being donated to Eco Barge Clean Seas.

Eco Barge founding chair Libby Edge is excited about the new partnership with BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

"It's such a simple but effective way that BIG4 and their guests can help us continue to clean beaches and help our sick and injured turtles that come into our care at the Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre.”

Since July 2009, Eco Barge has collected almost 192,000kg of marine debris from Whitsunday waters and project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent said she was looking forward to working with BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort to ensure the new venture "runs smoothly and efficiently as possible”.

Ms Broadbent hopes the partnership is the catalyst for other local businesses interested in supporting the charity in the same way.

BIG Adventure Whitsunday Resort's Greg McKinnon said the initiative aligns with the resort's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Mr McKinnon acknowledged the "amazing” work Eco Barge does in keeping the oceans clean.

"Our guests will be able to see how effective their recycling efforts are and everyone will be proud to play their little part for such an important cause,” he said.

"We look forward to working with Libby and her team and encourage everyone to support their ongoing environmental projects in our beautiful Whitsundays.”