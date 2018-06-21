Recycling milestone celebrated without China impact

RECYCLING ROLLOUT: Peter Baris from the Whitsunday Regional Council busy delivering new recycling bin in Cannonvale last November.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council's mayor has reassured residents there is little impact from the change in Chinese waste legislation as the region celebrates a recycling milestone this month.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the 1000th tonne of recycling since the program rollout in November was collected on June 1 in Rose Bay, Bowen.

"We have reached our target earlier than expected, which is a testament to how passionate our Whitsunday residents are about recycling,” he said.

"Over 90per cent of the Whitsunday region's recyclable waste is being recycled in Australia, with the remainder being exported to various countries in South-East Asia.

"This means there has been very little direct impact from the Chinese 'National Sword' legislation, which is good news for Whitsundays residents,” Cr Willcox said.

In the past eight months, kerbside recycling has been implemented to all single dwellings with rubbish collection service and about a third of all multi- occupancy homes.

A council representative said staff were still working through the complex arrangements for some units on a case-by-case basis and hoped to provide the service to most dwellings by the end of the year.

In the meantime, residents can recycle at waste transfer stations.