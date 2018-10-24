Recycling refund gives locals cash for trash

CASH IN: Residents will be able to cash in eligible containers for a 10cent refund in Cannonvale next month.

CASH IN: Residents will be able to cash in eligible containers for a 10cent refund in Cannonvale next month. Cordell Richardson

RESIDENTS in Cannonvale will have access to a 10c refund for eligible containers when the Container Refund Scheme rolls out in November.

The scheme was set up to help increase recycling and reduce the number of beverage containers littering the environment.

An express site will be set up at St Vincent de Paul in Cannonvale where people can self-check their containers in and receive a barcode for an EFT refund with the start date to be advised.

Most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paper-board beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a refund.

Containers must also have held a beverage included in the scheme (cordials and plain milk are not included) and display the refund mark.

Manufacturers will have until December 1, 2019 to ensure all eligible products have the refund mark visible for consumers.

Executive Officer Cannonvale St Vincent de Paul, Buffy Charles said the store has not been given a start date for when the site will be up and running, although the scheme itself will begin on November 1.

The site will only be accessible during St Vincent de Paul opening hours.

In order to obtain the refund, eligible containers must be empty and the caps must be removed.

The containers must be placed in an opaque bag and the barcode sticker provided on the site must be visible on the bag for the refund to be received.

In order to receive the refund in Cannonvale, residents must be registered for a scheme account which will provide them with an account number.

Register on the Containers for Change website to receive the 10c refund next month.