Red carpet treatment

ARREST THEM: Senior Constable Geoff Price will have to watch Alec Simpson and Nick Bellinger's crimes against rhythm on the dance floor.
16th May 2018 1:58 PM

THE local heroes have cleaned the hangars and rolled out the red carpet for the 2018 Fire and Emergency Services Charity Ball.

Fireys, ambos and the boys in blue will fly in from across the state to join the local lads for a night to remember to raise funds for local community and sporting groups.

Guests will be greeted with a drink and canapes on arrival, before walking down the red carpet to the unique location at the GSL Aviation hangar and being entertained by a mixture of local and national acts.

Former Whitsunday band Under The Radar will fly in from across the country to reunite for one night only, supported by Double Drop, Cactus and The Daisy Chains.

A $5000 travel voucher door prize is up for grabs, with sizable donated silent auction items up for grabs.

The organiser, Airlie firey Nick Bellinger, said the event was another way for the services to get involved with the community.

Due to natural disasters, the event hasn't taken place since 2012 when it was hosted in the Whitsunday PCYC.

This year, Mr Bellinger and the rest of the committee wanted to resurrect the event to "raise money for community groups affected by (Cyclone) Debbie”.

"It'll be a big night for the town and opportunity to come and mingle with the emergency services.”

Whitsunday Transit is supporting the event with a $5 return bus ticket.

