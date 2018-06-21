Red Cat Adventures roars to finish

THE moment Julie and Asher Telford took the plunge into the Whitsunday charter boat scene, they knew the opportunities for business were endless.

What they didn't know was that seven years later they would be finalists in the Queensland Telstra Business Awards.

The couple, whose company Red Cat Adventures specialises in giving visitors from around the world the adventure of a lifetime in the Whitsunday Islands, were encouraged to enter the awards in January.

Already Gold winners in the categories for Best Tour and Transport Operator and Best Adventure Tourism Product at the 2017 Whitsunday Tourism Awards, the Telfords found the chance to compete with non-tourism-related businesses was a driving force.

"It was about going business to business, and not necessarily in the same category - we're up against people whose operations are totally different to ours so it's a really objective view of how we're doing,” Julie said.

Discovering this week they had made the cut as one of six Queensland finalists in an awards process attracting 10,000 nominations Australia-wide, the Telfords described themselves as "pretty proud”.

Asked what they thought it was about their business that set them apart, technology was one of the factors that sprang to mind.

Expanding their fleet from the first sailing catamaran Tongarra, the Telfords' custom-built high-speed Thundercat performed so well at sea trials they found themselves building an identical sister ship within three months.

Admitting something of an obsession with leveraging technology to maximise the efficiency of the fleet, Asher believes innovation is one of the key factors keeping Red Cat at the head of the pride.

"But it's also about teamwork - our business is a democratic workplace. We think everyone in the company has something to bring to the table and we encourage them to do so,” he said.

"We've spent the last six months making sure the foundations of our business are really solid and now we're ready to take off.”

The Queensland state final will be held on Thursday, July 19 with national final dates set to be confirmed shortly.

For more information follow Red Cat Adventures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit the Red Cat Adventures website.