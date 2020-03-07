Red Cat Adventures wins gold and silver at national awards

Red Cat Adventures’ Julie Telford said she was ‘just so proud’ of her business and her team, following a double win at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, last night. Photo Shane Batham.

IT WAS a double win for Red Cat Adventures at last night’s 2019 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, with owner Julie Telford saying she’s ‘just so proud’.

The champagne was flowing at the gala awards ceremony, in Canberra, where Red Cat Adventures took out gold for Major Tour and Transport Operators, for the second year running, as well as silver for Adventure Tourism.

Having won awards in these categories at state and local levels, Julie and husband Asher Telford were hoping to retain their 2018 national gold, as Major Transport providers, but they could barely dare to dream about adding Adventure Tourism to their Australian trophy mix.

“We’re just so proud,” Julie Telford said.

“We’re proud of our staff, our business achievements, what we bring to Australia, Queensland and the Whitsundays, and proud of ourselves, our family and everyone who supports us.

“We did a lot in a year, so there was no shortage of content for our national award submission and it came from the heart.

“We’ve got a lot to tell the tourism industry, and the world, about what we’re doing and what we’ve got planned.

“These awards are a team effort and we’d like to thank everyone who is part of our team, including our customers, and of course our ever-growing family of 32 staff, who are everything.”

Over the past 12 months, the couple has added a fourth boat to the Red Cat Adventures fleet, which is purpose-built for adventure tours in the Whitsunday Islands.

“All our vessels are one-of-a-kind, custom-designed boats and this latest model has cut 20 per cent off our fuel use, while allowing us to introduce another 13,000 people to the heart of the Great Barrier Reef,” Asher Telford said.

He said Red Cat Adventures’ core business was giving guests the experience of a lifetime on tours that quench varying thirsts for adventure.

“From whizzing around the Whitsundays on a high-efficiency ‘Thundercat’, to sleeping under the stars on the carbon-neutral catamaran ‘Tongarra’, to enjoying a ‘Ride to Paradise’ at our boutique Paradise Cove Resort, a tour with Red Cat Adventures is the definition of adventure,” he said.

Red Cat Adventures now also manifests other operators, as well as hosting weddings and ‘Sessions in Paradise’ events at Paradise Cove Resort.

The company has been recognised as an Eco Tourism Australia Climate Action Leader and was awarded the 2019 Australian Enterprise Award for Most Innovative Charter Boat Business – Queensland.

For more information follow Red Cat Adventures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.redcatadventures.com.au.