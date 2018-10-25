Red Cat collects the cream

NIGHT TO REMEMBER: The team from Red Cat Adventures on stage after enjoying success at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards at Airlie Beach on Saturday night.

THE team at Red Cat Adventures is on "cloud nine” after taking out the trifecta at the 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

The company, renowned for giving guests an adventure of a lifetime on tours to the Whitsunday islands and Paradise Cove Resort, won gold in the categories of Adventure Tourism and Major Tour and Transport Operators, with their sales and marketing manager Chloe Autridge winning The Young Achiever Award.

Proving the quintessential cat who got the cream, Red Cat Adventures was also an integral part of The Joshua's Whitsunday Wedding Campaign, awarded gold for Destination Marketing.

Red Cat owners Julie and Asher Telford said for a seven-year-old business only in its third year of entering the awards, these were outstanding achievements.

"I'm so proud of the recognition for our crew,” Julie said. "They really deserve this - they work so hard it's nice for them to know they're the best in the business and now we have the trophies to prove it.”

Asher added: "Our crew are our family; they understand our core values and that is our strength.

"We've got 24 staff who are dedicated, knowledgeable and love what they do, and that's what makes our business so successful.

"Winning these awards offers a great opportunity to thank Tourism Whitsundays, our suppliers, travel agents, customers and our incredible team.”

Speaking of Chloe's Young Achiever accolade, Julie said this was "very well deserved”.

"Chloe has been an integral part of our business's rapid growth; she has a fantastic work ethic and it's been an absolute pleasure to watch her grow within our company,” she said.

"She does so much for others, including a lot of local community volunteer work. She's a well-respected role model and there are a lot of people who look up to her - she leads our business with integrity, dedication and a lot of heart.”

Chloe meanwhile described herself as "still in shock”.

"Working for Red Cat Adventures has been the highlight of my career so far,” she said.

"From my perspective I think I just do my job, so it's a real honour that Ash and Jules think the job I do is worthy of that award and it's a real achievement to have received it.

"Ash and Jules are the best bosses, and all the staff give 110 per cent, which makes it easy for me.”

Red Cat Adventures offers adventure across three different products; from sleeping under the stars on the deck of Tongarra to whizzing around the Whitsundays on high-powered Thundercat or joining a tour on "Ride to Paradise” and spending the night at the beautiful Paradise Cove Resort.

In the past 12 months the company has reached the finals of the Queensland Telstra Business Awards, opened a premium shopfront and office space in the Airlie Beach main street, and diversified into weddings and events at the resort.