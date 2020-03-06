Red Cat take out top prize at national awards

RED Cat Adventures has continued its winning streak, claiming another gold award in the were awarded with a gold medal for major tour and transport operators category at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Canberra this evening.

The win backs up the team’s gold prize in the same category last year.

Red Cat Adventures also won two golds in the Major Tour and Transport Operators category and the Adventure Tourism category at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Owned by Julie and Asher Telford, Red Cat Adventures run tours around the Whitsunday islands with a more recent focus on sustainability and eco tourism.

The industry’s night of nights was attended by more than 800 people from across the country with 76 awards presented across 26 categories and celebrated innovation and exceptional standards.

Daniel Gschwind, Chair of the Australian Tourism Awards said that the tourism industry in Australia was facing one of its greatest challenges with bushfires and a global health crisis disrupting businesses and communities.

“High standard business practices and a focus on quality in every aspect of operations can make the critical difference,” he said.

“Today we celebrate the best in the business, operators who are committed to quality and professionalism in every aspect of what they do, operators who lead the way.

Australian Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said that this year’s awards would be a time of celebration and recognition, but also a time to acknowledge the current challenges facing the tourism industry.

“These awards provide the opportunity for our industry to come together and celebrate Australia’s high-calibre and world-class tourism operators,” he said.

“It’s this quality that should give us all confidence that our tourism industry will bounce back. I congratulate all finalists and winners who stand as flag bearers for an industry marked by exceptional people and amazing experiences.

“Our Government is backing Australia’s tourism industry with record base funding for Tourism Australia, additional targeted funding for major events like the T20 World Cup and an unprecedented $76 million boost to 2020 marketing efforts designed to get Australians and international visitors once again travelling across our incredible nation.

“I thank the industry, state and regional tourism agencies and all of our partners for the way in which they are responding to crisis and supporting the message for Australians to #holidayherethisyear. The winners from tonight demonstrate the quality, world class visitor experiences Australians can choose from as they support domestic tourism and travel locally.

“Even in times of strain we should celebrate achievements of excellence, which can be found not only in those represented at these awards but in tourism businesses found throughout every region, town and city of Australia.”