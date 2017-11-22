Red Frogs celebrate 20 years

FOUNDING FROG: Founder of the Red Frogs Andy Gourley gets a selfie at Airlie Beach Schoolies HQ.

FOUNDING FROG: Founder of the Red Frogs Andy Gourley gets a selfie at Airlie Beach Schoolies HQ. summerrainphotography

THE behaviour of schoolies in Airlie Beach during this year's end-of-school celebrations has been praised by the founder of school leaver protection group, the Red Frogs.

The organisation, set up by Andy Gourley has been operating for 20 years and returned to the Whitsundays for the 18th year this week.

In 1999, the Red Frogs began operating at the Airlie Beach Schoolies event which was one of the "first locations to get it right”.

"The Airlie set-up has been modelled around Australia. They got on the front foot very early and, as a result, hasn't had some of the big incidents like other venues have,” he said.

Mr Gourley said the idea of basing the organisation around a popular lolly happened by chance after travelling to Schoolies on the Gold Coast as a youth worker to keep an eye on a group of skateboarders his church group had been working with.

Red Frogs founder Andy Gourley with schoolies Lochlan Johnston, Kasey Paul, Natalie Parsons, Bailey Jordan, (back row) Red Frog worker Tasha Hannam and Thomas Jeeves at Airlie Beach Schoolies central this week. Peter Carruthers

"I didn't want to see the good work blown out in a week of alcohol and violence, which is what it was back in the day,” he said.

"I went down to look after my boys.

"We were having trouble getting into rooms and, just randomly, went to a corner store and there was a big box of red frogs sitting there.

"We grabbed the box and went straight up to this building and the first door we knocked on it was like 'ahh, red frogs' and we got dragged into the party.

"

Rebecca, Chris and Jesica, from the QAS, work from their air-conditioned tent.

They were a great ice-breaker between the workers and the schoolies and gave us a chance to get to know them.”

In the first year 80kg of red frogs were consumed, in in 2017 24 tonnes of red frogs will be distributed throughout Australia, Bali and Fiji.

The Reg Frogs this year, with the help of 15,000 volunteers, will look after 70,000 schoolies.

Mr Gourley conceded the Red Frogs was founded to mitigate against dangerous behaviour associated with excessive alcohol consumption and illicit drug use.

He said the Reg Frogs policy took a harm minimisation approach to under-age drinking and the use of illegal drugs.

Red Frog volunteers gather around the mobile police facility at the start of their shift.

"We are very much realists,” he said.

"We are about minimising the impact of making dumb decisions.

"We are about minimising the harm but also early intervention.

"We want to get there just in time, particularly with kids drinking on balconies,” he said.

Since the inception of schoolies, Mr Gourley said celebrations were now "so much more healthy”.

"The first few nights here in Airlie Beach have been amazing.

"Incidents are right down and the kids are taking care of their mates,” he said.