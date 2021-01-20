Reds to Regions tour hits Mackay Whitsundays

Queensland Reds players Richie Asiata (left) and Joshua Flook are in the region this week as part of the Reds to Regions program. Photo: Callum Dick

The Queensland Reds of today are getting hands-on with our stars of the future as part of the Super Rugby club’s Reds to Regions program.

Reds stars Richie Asiata and Josh Flook are in the Mackay Whitsunday region for the next few days for various meet and greets with local rugby fans, beginning this evening at the Bowen Mudcrabs Rugby Union Club.

Asiata said getting to regional areas and interacting with the stars of tomorrow was one of the best parts of being a professional athlete.

“I really enjoy this part of the game. For me personally, I think it’s important to give back to the kids – they’re the future,” the 24-year-old prop said.

“When they’re watching rugby they’re watching who is playing, so it’s good to be able to come to them and share our love of the game.”

Flook said Reds to Regions was an integral part of connecting with the whole of Queensland and not just the southeast.

“We’re not the Brisbane Reds, we’re the Queensland Reds. It's important to be able to come here and connect and engage with the community and let them see us in person and give them a bit of a view into what our lives are (as professional rugby players),” the outside-centre said.

Flook’s dreams came true when he made his Reds debut in round two of last year’s Super Rugby AU season.

He said similar visits from Reds stars, like current teammate James O’Connor, stoked his passion for the game and ultimately pushed him down the path to a professional rugby career of his own.

“I’d had the dream since I was five years old; I always wanted to be a Red, always wanted to play for the Wallabies,” Flook said.

“(Professional players) coming to schools and club footy, it really opens your eyes and gives you an insight – everyone can make it there. No matter where you’re from, there’s always a pathway to make it to that professional environment.”

The Reds pair will stay in Bowen overnight, before returning to Mackay on Thursday for running and gym session at Quarry Hill and later a meet and greet at Kuttabul.

REDS TO REGIONS – MACKAY WHITSUNDAYS

Wednesday 20th January

6 – 8pm: Meet & Greet and BBQ with Bowen RUC

Thursday 21st January

3pm: Running & Gym session at Quarry Hill

6 – 8pm: Meet & Greet BBQ & Jersey Swap (Kuttabul TBC)

