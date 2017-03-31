30°
News

Reduce risk of injury during clean up

Jacob Wilson | 31st Mar 2017 10:20 AM
Residents are urged to be careful during the clean up.
Residents are urged to be careful during the clean up. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESIDENTS are warned to take care and avoid injury in the post-cyclone Debbie clean up.

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox said people should be aware that risk of injury during the clean up phase was higher than the risk of disease outbreak.

"The number of injuries seen in emergency departments after Cyclone Larry in 2006 increased dramatically - especially injuries involving chainsaws and falls from roofs," he said.

To reduce the risk of injury ensure assistance is sought for jobs, be on the lookout for snakes and spiders, be careful when operating machinery such as chainsaws, do not operate wet equipment and ensure you are hydrated.

Ensuring food safety is also important for residents.

Mayor Willcox said that if power was interrupted for more than a day, the food in fridges may not be safe to eat.

"Refrigerated food will spoil sooner than frozen food, so people should eat any perishable foods in their fridge first - such as dairy products and meat" he said.

"If your power is off for more than 36 hours, and you have not kept your freezer stocked with ice, food may start to spoil and should be eaten immediately or thrown out."

"Most importantly, people should throw out any food that has started to spoil, especially if it smells bad, tastes strange or is slimy."

"Although you can refreeze partially defrosted food, the shelf-life and quality will be reduced."

The Master Plumber's Association of Queensland is also stressing that people seek plumbing services following Cyclone Debbie's devastation.

MPAQ president Kelvin Slade said when possible people should contact a plumber to ensure steps were taken to minimise health concerns.

"Checking the property's plumbing and fixtures will need to be a priority in order prevent disease and safeguard public health," he said.

Plumbers can check on issues including drainage or septic overflows, blocked or silted drains, appliances running on hot water systems, bas bottles that may have been affected by flood waters, valves exposed to flood waters, tank water and down pipes connected to underground storm drains.

People are warned that water tanks which have been exposed to flood water was not fit for consumption.

.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  clean up cyclone debbie food water

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

Local businesses count the damage of Cyclone Debbie as the clean up begins.

UPDATED: What's opened today in the Whitsundays

Woolworths Airlie Beach is open today.

Businesses begin to open in the region.

Army to establish water collection points

A helicopter circles Airlie Beach in the wake of TC Debbie.

Army to establish water collection points.

Triage tent sets up at Port of Airlie carpark

QAS State Operations Manager Bart McLeod with paramedics Neil Pinto, Paul Vennells, Chris O'Connor and Dave Clarke at the newly set up Tactical Response Unit base at the Port of Airlie boat ramp.

Triage tent sets up at Port of Airlie carpark.

Local Partners

'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

Local businesses count the damage of Cyclone Debbie as the clean up begins.

Reduce risk of injury during clean up

Residents are urged to be careful during the clean up.

RESIDENTS are warned to take care and avoid injury.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

AUCTION POSTPONED - DATE TO BE ADVISED

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction postponed...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares - 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

A Classic Contemporary Home

17 Vailala Rise, Rural View 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This fully air-conditioned home boasts superb Island and Ocean views from its prized location. Wonderfully spacious, this home provides a ready-made lifestyle...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!