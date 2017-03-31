Reduce risk of injury during clean up

Residents are urged to be careful during the clean up.

RESIDENTS are warned to take care and avoid injury in the post-cyclone Debbie clean up.

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox said people should be aware that risk of injury during the clean up phase was higher than the risk of disease outbreak.

"The number of injuries seen in emergency departments after Cyclone Larry in 2006 increased dramatically - especially injuries involving chainsaws and falls from roofs," he said.

To reduce the risk of injury ensure assistance is sought for jobs, be on the lookout for snakes and spiders, be careful when operating machinery such as chainsaws, do not operate wet equipment and ensure you are hydrated.

Ensuring food safety is also important for residents.

Mayor Willcox said that if power was interrupted for more than a day, the food in fridges may not be safe to eat.

"Refrigerated food will spoil sooner than frozen food, so people should eat any perishable foods in their fridge first - such as dairy products and meat" he said.

"If your power is off for more than 36 hours, and you have not kept your freezer stocked with ice, food may start to spoil and should be eaten immediately or thrown out."

"Most importantly, people should throw out any food that has started to spoil, especially if it smells bad, tastes strange or is slimy."

"Although you can refreeze partially defrosted food, the shelf-life and quality will be reduced."

The Master Plumber's Association of Queensland is also stressing that people seek plumbing services following Cyclone Debbie's devastation.

MPAQ president Kelvin Slade said when possible people should contact a plumber to ensure steps were taken to minimise health concerns.

"Checking the property's plumbing and fixtures will need to be a priority in order prevent disease and safeguard public health," he said.

Plumbers can check on issues including drainage or septic overflows, blocked or silted drains, appliances running on hot water systems, bas bottles that may have been affected by flood waters, valves exposed to flood waters, tank water and down pipes connected to underground storm drains.

People are warned that water tanks which have been exposed to flood water was not fit for consumption.

